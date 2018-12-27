Great Ideas: 'Delete My Browser History' Medical Alert Bracelets

Just in time to not make it to 2019, these are the $27 'Delete My Browser History' medical alert bracelets created by My Identity Doctor and available on Amazon. They come in five different colors (black, pink, red, white and yellow) and are perfect for the person who's always in such a hurry to see some boobies that they can't be bothered to use privacy mode. Obviously, I just bought one for my roommate (he'll leave p0rn on the television and go get dinner), and once he gets used to wearing it and doesn't pay attention to it anymore I'm going to replace it with one that reads 'Publish My Browser History To The Internet, Even If This Is Just Heartburn Or A Cold'.

