Good Samaritan Mistakes Clark Griswold Dummy Hanging From Gutter Christmas Decoration For Real Person

December 6, 2018

hanging-from-gutter-good-samaritan.jpg

This is a video news report (including Nest security cam footage) about an Austin, Texas man who, after seeing a home's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation light display, mistook the dummy of Clark Griswold hanging from one of the house's gutters for a real person, and tried to rescue him. He called out to the man, moved the ladder closer to him, and eventually called 911. I don't know about you, but I applaud this man's efforts. Better to act than not and regret it. The two news anchors just laugh about it though, clearly outing themselves as two of the last people you want driving by in the event you're actually hanging from your roof.

Keep going for the video while I teach these two a lesson in journalistic integrity and professionalism.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees this good samaritan at least deserves a one year membership in the Jelly Of The Month Club.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    when u have more heart than brains

  • MustacheHam

    Pretty impressive prob. It appears that they later add a sign to make it a bit clear for folks passing by.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I hope the sign just says "leave my fucking decorations alone".

  • Closet Nerd

    I laughed my ass off too though....

