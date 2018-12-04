George R.R. Martin's Guide To New York City Pizza

December 4, 2018

george-rr-martin-nyc-pizza.jpg

Seen here wearing what I assume is a vest borrowed from Fatz Geronimo of Showbiz Pizza's Rock-A-Fire Explosion band, this is a video of author George R.R. Martin taking a break from his busy schedule of watching his books write themselves to guide us in the ways of New York City pizza. George says the most important aspects of a good New York City pizza are a very thin but still flavorful crust, and the use of a coal fired oven to cook the pizza. He specifically gives John's Pizzeria, Lombardi's and Di Fara shoutouts, but insists you shouldn't "get any weird stuff on it though. None of this sprouts or pineapple or anything like that." Personally I happen to like sprouts and pineapple pizza, but that's just me and I'm a raccoon and four out of five of my most recent meals have come out of garbage bags I've torn open.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees they should really invite the Ninja Turtles to do this segment next.

  • Bling Nye

    I still regret reading A Game of Thrones in 1997 and having to wait 20+ fucking years for that motherfucker to finish the series. After it took 5 years between the 3rd and 4th books, I figured I'd just read them after either he finishes the last book or he dies and there are no more books.

    It's like he's just adding on years between sequels, it was 5 years for book 4, 6 years for book 5, and we're pushing 7+ for the 6th... who knows if the 7th will ever actually even happen...

    Given the guy's age and general appearance I figure the latter is far more likely, but I'm really hoping for the former.

  • Ollie Williams

    If anyone knows pizza, it's this fat fucking guy.

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    Fucktard.

  • The_Wretched

    Coal? No thanks. I'll just eat whatever the pizza-rat thinks is worth stealing.

