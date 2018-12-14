Freaky Deaky: Every Online 3D Model Of Mickey Mouse 3D Printed As A Single Unit

This is a shot of the Mickey Mouse sculpture that Matthew Plummer Fernandez 3D printed using 'Every model of Mickey Mouse found online, compiled as one.' The finished product stands 51 x 24 x 49cm (~20 x 9.5 x 19-inches) and looks like a genetic experiment gone wrong. And not the good kind of wrong like 'Woops, we finally cloned a triceratops but it has penises instead of horns' either.

Thanks again to hairless, who informed me he'd pay good money for a Donald Duck version. Hahaha, you're weird.