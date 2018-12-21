Forklift Operator Demonstrates His Incredible Skill And Accuracy

December 21, 2018

This is a video from Binzhou City in East China's Shandong Province of forklift operator Jiang Yahui demonstrating his incredible skill and precision with the machine by using a wheel to light two lighters placed on eggs, then using the actual lift to light two lighters resting on top of one another. Crazy, and all along I thought forklifts were just for accidentally running into and destroying things so the company you work for has a valid reason to fire you. I don't like the look of this new Greg character -- put him on forklift duty next week, we'll pink slip him the moment we hear breaking glass.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DM, who agrees it's only a matter of time until watchmakers start using forklifts for their really delicate work.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    More skilled than https://geekologie.com/2018... ??

  • Munihausen

    And I thought ninjas were Japanese! Impressive.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well, of course they have fork lifts in japan. But also the ninjas had to recruit from other countries to blend in better.

  • Closet Nerd

    I wanna see him do it with a Bic lighter

  • GeneralDisorder

    Zippo. That's hard mode.

