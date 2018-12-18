'Farout': Astronomers Discover New Furthest Known Thing In The Solar System

This is an artist's rendition of 2018 VG18 (nicknamed 'Farout'), the current further known object in the Solar System, at a distance of 120 AU (astronomical units, roughly the distance from the sun to earth). Some more info while I daydream about living there like The Little Prince:

Farout is so far out that light from the Sun takes 16 hours and 40 minutes to travel the 11-billion-mile (18-billion-kilometer) distance.

"2018 VG18 is the first object found beyond 100 AU in our Solar System," Sheppard told Gizmodo. "It moves so slow, that it will take a few years to see enough motion of the object to determine its orbit around the Sun." Sheppard and his colleagues wouldn't be surprised if a single year on Farout lasts more than 1,000 Earth years.

I'm not gonna lie, I'm still holding out hope it's actually the mothership on its way back to pick me up and/or destroy the planet. Regardless, I can only imagine all the hilarious Farout related conversations these astronomers must be having right now. Hey -- so we discovered a new most distant object in the Solar System. "What's it called?" Farout. "LOL, no seriously."

