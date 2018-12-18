'Farout': Astronomers Discover New Furthest Known Thing In The Solar System

December 18, 2018

farout-1.jpg

This is an artist's rendition of 2018 VG18 (nicknamed 'Farout'), the current further known object in the Solar System, at a distance of 120 AU (astronomical units, roughly the distance from the sun to earth). Some more info while I daydream about living there like The Little Prince:

Farout is so far out that light from the Sun takes 16 hours and 40 minutes to travel the 11-billion-mile (18-billion-kilometer) distance.


"2018 VG18 is the first object found beyond 100 AU in our Solar System," Sheppard told Gizmodo. "It moves so slow, that it will take a few years to see enough motion of the object to determine its orbit around the Sun."

Sheppard and his colleagues wouldn't be surprised if a single year on Farout lasts more than 1,000 Earth years.

I'm not gonna lie, I'm still holding out hope it's actually the mothership on its way back to pick me up and/or destroy the planet. Regardless, I can only imagine all the hilarious Farout related conversations these astronomers must be having right now. Hey -- so we discovered a new most distant object in the Solar System. "What's it called?" Farout. "LOL, no seriously."

Keep going for a scale pic showing Farout's incredible distance from the sun.

farout-2.jpg

Thanks to David D and hairless, who agree last one there's a rotten egg.

Real Products That Exist: Thor's Hammer Meat Tenderizer

Previous Story

Clever Boy: African Grey Parrot Used Amazon Alexa To Order Himself Treats While Owner Was Away

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    Stupid graphical image, it's apparently 310-372 miles in diameter (Earth is 7,917.5 for reference) but that image represents it as many times greater in size than the sun...

    SHENANIGANS

  • ruckus

    the next one will be called Farther Out, than Farthest Out, than Farthestest Out.... ect. ect.

  • Wooder

    Great! so no one on this planet is older than one years old.
    You die before your first birthday...rename the planet to "bday-none".

  • Geekologie

    Now that's some positive thinking

  • Wooder

    I really tried to see the positive side of a planet this farout.

  • Geekologie

    well you nailed it

  • Nicole J. Kohlmeier

    After 5 yrs I left my previous job and I never felt better in my life.... I started working from home, for a company I discovered on-line, for a few hrs a day, and I earn much more than I did on my last job... My check for last month was $9,000... Great thing about this job is that I have more free time for my family...and that the only requirement for this gig is simple typing and a stable internet connection... I am in a position to spend quality time with my friends and family and look after my children and also going on family vacation with them very consistently. Don't miss this chance and make sure to react fast. Let me show you what I do... see this

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and that lucky old sun has nothing to do but roll around heaven all day, but is it made of diamonds?, discovering things, farout, i wanna live there, let's go, neato, outerspace, space, the final frontier, the solar system, to infinity and beyond!, what are we waiting for?, what does it all mean
Previous Post
Next Post