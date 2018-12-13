Fantastic: Hand Drawn Flipbooks Of Almost All The Booby Traps In Home Alone

This is a video compilation of flipbooks created by The Flippist featuring almost all of the booby traps Kevin set for Wet Bandits Marv and Harry in the original Home Alone movie. In his own words while I try to get my coworker Greg to step on a nail:

The booby trap scene from Home Alone already feels like a cartoon, so turning it into a flipbook was natural! It especially works great with the amazing sound effects.

This took over a month to draw/color, but has always been one of my favorite movies so I had a lot of fun making it. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all!

Well that was absolutely delightful. So what was your favorite booby trap? Personally I can't pick a favorite because I enjoyed them all, I just like hearing my enemies in pain. *Greg screams, a smile spreads across my face* You know, I don't even need to eat lunch today that just filled me with so much joy. Don't get me wrong, I'll still eat whatever Greg brought because he'll be in the hospital, but you know what I mean.

Keep going for the video, complete with great surprise ending while I start penning a Get Well Late card.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees the Wet Bandits probably should have left their lives of crime and pursued careers in actual plumbing instead of coming back for more pain in the second movie.