Employee Uses Store's PA System To Call Out Management, Quit Job

This is a video of now former Canadian Walmart employee Jackson Racicot calling out unfair management practices and then quitting his job over the store's PA system. Admittedly, I've always wanted to do that. "Quit your job over a PA system?" No, just use a PA system. I can see it now: Attention all shoppers and associates, there's a hot bod in aisle eight. Repeat, hot bod in aisle eight. *silence* Me, everybody, I'm talking about me. Blue-light special. *more silence* Well damn *tearing up Target application* that was a whole lot cooler in my daydreams.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how long it takes before all in-store PA systems have a kill-switch, and how Jackson's new job hunt is going now that he's plastered this video on the internet. Wait a minute -- aren't you that kid...

Thanks to hairless, who informed me the new hot way to quit jobs is just ghosting.