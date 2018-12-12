Doctor Who's Thirteenth Doctor Theme Gets An Official Music Video

To celebrate the January 11th release of the season 11 soundtrack composed by Segun Akinola, this is the official music video for the thirteenth Doctor's theme from Doctor Who. If you're into Doctor Who, 'eclectic and fresh soundtracks', and short clips from the season, this is going to be your cup of tea. If you're only into some of those things, this will probably be an incorrect but still enjoyable order from Starbucks. If you're not into any of them, this could be a glass of orange juice with extra pulp after brushing your teeth -- watch at full-res and volume and packing tape your eyes open until it grows on you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who agrees theme songs are the best songs, especially The Golden Girls'.