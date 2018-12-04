Dirty Man, A Transformer-Like Toy That Transforms From A Toilet Into A Samurai

These are a bunch of product shots of Dirty Man, a $95 Transformer-like toy designed by Toywolf that can transform from a commode into a squat little samurai. He stands 5-inches tall in samurai mode, and can accommodate 6-inch action figures to sit on him like a toilet. He also includes two swords, a plunger, a roll of toilet paper, and a dollop of poop. Obviously I'd be lying if I said this didn't make perfect sense to me. Unfortunately, when reached for comment about the newest member of their team, Optimus Prime informed me he already clogged Dirty Man after what he described as 'a very light lunch,' and there's no room on the Autobots squad for a toilet who can't handle at least a dinner entree-sized turd.

Keep going for a handful more shots, including one of Spidey straining too hard.

Thanks to aaron, who agrees there's nothing wrong with playing with toilets, even as an adult (I like lifting the rubber flapper in the tank by hand!).