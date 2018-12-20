Dare To Dream: Video Of A Guy Diving Through A Christmas Tree Packaging Machine

December 20, 2018

This is a short video of a daring young man grabbing a small evergreen from a friend and diving head-first through a Christmas tree packaging funnel. Who knew Christmas tree packaging machines also worked so well on humans? Now -- are you thinking what I'm thinking? "We could probably modify one of these machines to easily put condoms on." Exactly. "It would have to be larger though." Oh -- way, way bigger. I'll contact the manufacturer and see if they make one large enough to wrap sequoias. "Entire mountains." Good call. *on phone* Hello, yes -- I was just wondering if you sell any machines large enough to wrap a planet.

Keep going for the whole video including the man's removal from the tree wrap.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees it's all fun and games until you're double-dog dared to dive through a woodchipper.

  • Jenness

    I did wish for a brand new lover for Christmas - kind of excited that someone is creating a delivery method that is both convenient & comes with a new tree!

  • Closet Nerd

    Literally guffawed loudly in the middle of the office!!!!
    LMAO

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    now do a wood chipper

  • Nicholas Conrad

    This is good fun, I'm glad nobody got hurt. I didn't watch the video, so if it ends in screams of agony, don't tell me.

  • Wooder

    He was sold to happy customers within minutes of him been packaged.
    Last we saw was him strapped to a car roof...

  • sizzlepants

    I can 100% see myself having done the same thing as a teenager.

  • Geekologie

    we don't call you sizzlepants for nothing

