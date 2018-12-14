Cyclist Tells Driver To Put Down Phone, Driver Argues He Can Text And Drive Safely, Crashes

This is some helmet-cam footage from Scottish cyclist David Brennan on the A739 Switchback Road between Bearsden and Glasgow when he gets into an argument with a motorist he spots texting and driving. He tells the guy to put down his phone, but the guy argues he can text and drive safely, before rear-ending the car in front of him shortly after. Obviously, while texting and driving has already been proven dangerous, I think it's high time we add arguing with cyclists and driving to that same list. I'll get to work on the PSAs.

Keep going for the video while I really wish it showed the aftermath.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees you should never drive angry.