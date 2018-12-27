Coyote Peterson Takes A Sting From An Executioner Wasp, His Most Painful To Date

Because sting addictions don't cure themselves, this is a video of '2019 was probably just gonna suck anyways' Coyote Peterson taking a sting from an executioner wasp in Costa Rica. He said the pain was the most intense he's felt so far, even more intense than the bullet ant and Japanese giant hornet. But what about the fury of a woman scorned? Also, using insects like that for reference is a poor reference because I don't know how painful a Japanese giant hornet's sting or bullet ant's bite is because I'm not out there jamming them into my forearm like some crazed insect addict. Stubbing my toe, breaking my arm, accidentally crushing my penis between the toilet seat and rim of the bowl because it's an emergency and I'm sitting down at the same time I'm lowering the seat -- that's pain I can relate too. "Wait, what?" I told you, I've broken my arm twice.

Keep going for the video. Actual sting is around 11:15 and I only feel bad for the wasp -- it didn't even want to sting him and be part of this fetish video.

Thanks to Caroline J and n0nentity, who agree executioner is clearly a misnomer.