Coyote Peterson Takes A Sting From An Executioner Wasp, His Most Painful To Date

December 27, 2018

coyote-peterson-vs-execution-wasp.jpg

Because sting addictions don't cure themselves, this is a video of '2019 was probably just gonna suck anyways' Coyote Peterson taking a sting from an executioner wasp in Costa Rica. He said the pain was the most intense he's felt so far, even more intense than the bullet ant and Japanese giant hornet. But what about the fury of a woman scorned? Also, using insects like that for reference is a poor reference because I don't know how painful a Japanese giant hornet's sting or bullet ant's bite is because I'm not out there jamming them into my forearm like some crazed insect addict. Stubbing my toe, breaking my arm, accidentally crushing my penis between the toilet seat and rim of the bowl because it's an emergency and I'm sitting down at the same time I'm lowering the seat -- that's pain I can relate too. "Wait, what?" I told you, I've broken my arm twice.

Keep going for the video. Actual sting is around 11:15 and I only feel bad for the wasp -- it didn't even want to sting him and be part of this fetish video.

Thanks to Caroline J and n0nentity, who agree executioner is clearly a misnomer.

  • Deksam

    Wait!!!
    He said and I quote on his Centipede Bite Worse Than ALL Stings video, "that this centipede sting was so much worse then a Bullet Ant sting"...
    But then all he ever compares this Executioner Wasp sting to is the Bullet Ant???!! Somethings a miss....

  • Jenness

    "I feel bad for the wasp.." Yeah, me too. He had to really squeeze it to get it to do that. Which, incidentally makes me feel a lot better because I am not going to be grabbing, squeezing and pressing one of those into my arm.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    as pointed out in the write-up, rewatch after the sting and imagine he's having a super intense orgasm

  • Deksam

    The first 10 to 11 minutes of his so called "last video" is the most painful, skip to 11:10 and spare yourself.

  • Douchy McDouche

    His overreaction to every sting reminds of Talladega Nights' invisible fire scene.

  • Eric Ord

    This vid reminds me of earlier when ThatAtheistGirl said my posts don't contribute anything https://goo.gl/images/w7N2hi

  • Gordon Freeman

    Now if only we could weaponize that venom to use on all YouTube personalities...

  • Adibobea9

    Can't wait till he has to step up his game and enter an enclosed case full of 100 insects taking sting after sting, just for the clicks…

  • Douchy McDouche

    A step up would be a bullet through the arm.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Hmm... I was pretty sure that the bullet ant was the highest on the Schmidt pain index. Didn't he already do the bullet ant?

    He should do that thing with the gloves that LA Beast did.

  • James Mcelroy

    the executioner wasp is a newly described species. He knows he would need lifeflighted to a hospital just by looking at a glove. Not to mention the video would have to have like 2 hours of hype before he chickens out

  • Munihausen

    Not well-known (despite its huge size), but it was described back in 1775
    https://bugguide.net/node/v...

  • Munihausen

    Great channel, with engaging content beyond the admittedly click-baity (yet interesting, at least to anyone inclined towards natural history) sting videos. There are a few other 4-class stings left on some non-Schmidt sting indexes, but for his sake I hope he stops. Getting Schmidt's opinion on Polistes carnifex would be worthwhile.

  • James Mcelroy

    he dials up the durp with every new video.

  • Bling Nye

    Hah, 'dial up'... Now I imagine the pain making him mimic a 14.4k modem. "SKWEEEEEEAOOWWAAHHHHHSSSHHKIIIIIIISSSBOOP......BWEEEAWWWW BWEEEAWWW PERRRPPRRPTTRRRPTRRTRRPTPTTPPTPT!!!"

  • Hilda J. Brown

