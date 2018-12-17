Cool Software: A Windows 95 Sweater From Microsoft
This is one of the 'ugly' Windows 95 sweaters that Microsoft is giving away to lucky fans who have engaged with the company on Twitter and "shared their authentic love for Windows. Obviously, it's the perfect gift if you happen to draw Bill Gates' name for secret Santa this year.
Keep going for a couple more shots.
Thanks to Carmen, who agrees we should all revert back to Windows 95 in solidarity.
Closet Nerd
Bling Nye
