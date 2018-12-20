Cool LED Pattern-Creating Hula Hoop Routine In The Dark

This is a video of an unnamed 25-year old hula hooper from St. Louis, Missouri showing off her five years of hooping experience with a routine in the dark performed with a $400 pattern-creating FutureHoop Pro. I'm gonna be honest, I'm pretty sure I was just hypnotized. "Bark like a dog." Ruff! "Now quack like a duck." Quack! "Now put your pants back on." Not a chance.

Thanks to Jenn, who agrees soon we'll all have LEDs embedded on the inside of our eyelids and we'll be able to watch whatever we want just by closing our eyes and thinking of it.