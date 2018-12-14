Compilation Of Parents Turning The TV Off While Their Kids Are Playing Fortnite

This is a clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which Jimmy challenged parents to turn the television off while their kids are in the middle of a game of Fortnite. Those first two kids' cracking voices will forever haunt my dreams. Highlights include cursing, a bunch of kids trying to slap the phone out of their parents' hands (those boys are presumably dead now), and a mom who tries to turn the TV off manually but can't find the button. But mostly it's just pure sadness. And these are the videos they were able to air on television -- I'm trembling at the thought of the ones they weren't and are now police evidence.

Keep going for the video of our doomed youth.

Thanks to Cliff S and hairless, for reminding me of the time my mom turned off The Legend Of Zelda and I ran away from home for twenty minutes before returning for a snack.