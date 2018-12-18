Clever Boy: African Grey Parrot Used Amazon Alexa To Order Himself Treats While Owner Was Away

Alexa, order bird seed. All of it, just keep it coming.

Rocco the African Grey parrot of Didcot, Oxfordshire, U.K. has taken to ordering himself snacks using his owner's Amazon Alexa device while he's out of the house. Man, I wish my dogs would do the same. "Why's that?" Um, talking dogs? They'd make me filthy rich.

So far [he's] demanded treats such as strawberries, watermelon, raisins, broccoli and ice cream.

He has also ordered a kite, light bulbs and even a kettle. Rocco likes to dance too and tells the voice-activated device to play favorite tunes. Sometimes they are slow numbers, but he generally prefers rock.

The snacks I get, but what the hell is he gonna do with a kite, light bulbs and a kettle? Is he trying to build a hot air balloon? Because he's clearly gonna need to order a king size fitted sheet if that's the case.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees at least you can blame all your drunk purchases on the parrot.