Classic: Guy Pulls 'Washing An Invisible Door' Prank On Friend

This is a short video of a guy pretending to wash a glass door that isn't there so his buddy tries pushing it to enter the store, almost falling on his face in the process. Was that guy really on the phone? Because I feel like that was a fake call. And why isn't anybody wearing shoes? I don't wanna wear shoes either. *takes shoes off* "Why's it smell like a corpse farted in here all of a sudden?!" *puts shoes back on*

Keep going for the whole video, that guy seems mad.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it's all fun and games until you make a friend break their nose.