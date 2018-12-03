Classic: Guy Pulls 'Washing An Invisible Door' Prank On Friend

December 3, 2018

This is a short video of a guy pretending to wash a glass door that isn't there so his buddy tries pushing it to enter the store, almost falling on his face in the process. Was that guy really on the phone? Because I feel like that was a fake call. And why isn't anybody wearing shoes? I don't wanna wear shoes either. *takes shoes off* "Why's it smell like a corpse farted in here all of a sudden?!" *puts shoes back on*

Keep going for the whole video, that guy seems mad.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it's all fun and games until you make a friend break their nose.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    guy fakes washing a glass door
    other guy fakes falling for it

  • Wooder

    I don't think anyone's huge hair moved in this video.

    Everyone looks great for the fake video.

  • Eric Ord

    Me vs Meh, obvs

  • WhiteEagle2

    Scripted Indian Gifs?

  • Tigerh8r

    Worst Band-Name ever!

  • Matthew Pringle

    100%
    Seeing as this same person was in another one of these a few weeks ago.

    Also, WHO THE FUCK pushes open a door that someone is clearly trying to wash?

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I was wondering the same thing.

  • Tom

    Someone who just might deserve the ensuing pratfall.

  • Eric Ord

    "What is nonverbal communication?!"

    Stay mad bro ;)

