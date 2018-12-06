Brooks Releases A $150 Pair Of Ugly Christmas Sweater Running Shoes

December 6, 2018

ugly-sweater-running-shoes-1.jpg

Because winning even an amateur ugly Christmas sweater contest now requires going the extra mile (I remember when you could just show up with a spraypainted chest and at least stand a chance of placing), this is the $150 'Ugly Sweater' colorway of Levitate 2 running shoes from Brooks. "They look like Santa took a dump." Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. "What do you think?" I'd rather the seat be up every time I try to sit on a toilet than wear those shoes. "Jesus." Just kidding I love them.

ugly-sweater-running-shoes-2.jpg

ugly-sweater-running-shoes-3.jpg

ugly-sweater-running-shoes-4.jpg

ugly-sweater-running-shoes-5.jpg

ugly-sweater-running-shoes-6.jpg

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees the best running shoes of all time aren't even shoes, they're-- "Rocket boots." You said it!

