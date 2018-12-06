Brooks Releases A $150 Pair Of Ugly Christmas Sweater Running Shoes
Because winning even an amateur ugly Christmas sweater contest now requires going the extra mile (I remember when you could just show up with a spraypainted chest and at least stand a chance of placing), this is the $150 'Ugly Sweater' colorway of Levitate 2 running shoes from Brooks. "They look like Santa took a dump." Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. "What do you think?" I'd rather the seat be up every time I try to sit on a toilet than wear those shoes. "Jesus." Just kidding I love them.
Keep going for shots from all around.
Thanks to Christina D, who agrees the best running shoes of all time aren't even shoes, they're-- "Rocket boots." You said it!
-
atheistgirl