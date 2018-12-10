Breakdown Of Some Of The Stunning CGI Effects In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

This is a short video released by Industrial Light & Magic showing some of the very impressive CGI that went into bringing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to life. But was the movie any good? I still haven't seen it because a friend told me it was a waste of time. "No, your mom wouldn't take you because it's PG-13." Would you believe not a single person responded to my 'pretend to be my guardian' Craigslist ad?

Keep going for the video while I invent injectable espresso.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees the graphics from the original Jurassic Park still hold up today.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I don't find these movies impressive anymore. It's just like a cartoon at this point: sure, you can draw whatever you want, so what? I have the same reaction to the Marvel movies, I don't care about your 8 minute fight scenes where the 'good guys' destroy yet another entire city. Just get back to RDJ and Cumberbatch being snarky.

    I don't see it getting better until AI bots also get involved in writing scripts, then maybe we'll finally get back to witty dialogue and no plot holes as the measure of a great movie.

  • nik

    Couldn't agree more ..

  • Munihausen

    Age and surfeit will do that. However, I'll take space wizards and genetically engineered dinosaurs over attempts to find some human interest in that same subject matter.

  • Munihausen

    I'm not a Brachiosaurus, but if my options are (a) be incinerated or (b) casually wade into the water and take advantage of my 60ft height to not-die, I am going to go with option (b).

    Otherwise, good movie. Looking forward to Jurassic World 3: The Mosasaur Eats Everyone.

