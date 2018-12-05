Bose Creates A Line Of Sunglasses With Speakers In The Arms

These are a new line of $200 sunglasses from Bose, which have tiny speakers embedded in the arms of the glasses so people don't have to wear earbuds or over-the-ear headphones to listen to their annoying music or make a loud phone call. Some more info while I see how many coworkers I can trick into thinking my stapler is actually a phone (I already got Greg to staple himself in the temple trying to answer a call, so that's one):

The glasses come in two classic styles - Alto and Rondo - and offer a personal immersive audio experience. Additionally, the glasses come pre-enable with AR capabilities that can be unlocked when the software updates.

To everyone else they're just sunglasses. But you know the secret: miniaturized Bose electronics hidden in the temples. It's a state-of-the-art personal listening experience embedded in a classic design. ...Bose Frames are your portal to Bose AR, the world's first audio-only augmented reality platform, where applications will utilize contextual audio to deliver first-of-a-kind experiences. Every pair of Bose Frames is already Bose AR enabled. And it'll be unlocked via a free software update.

AR capabilities -- that's cool and all, but will a person be able to replace the lenses with those from an existing pair of x-ray specs? Asking for a friend who does as little actual work at work as possible and has grown used to being able to see his boss before he comes around the corner.

