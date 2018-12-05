Bose Creates A Line Of Sunglasses With Speakers In The Arms

December 5, 2018

These are a new line of $200 sunglasses from Bose, which have tiny speakers embedded in the arms of the glasses so people don't have to wear earbuds or over-the-ear headphones to listen to their annoying music or make a loud phone call. Some more info while I see how many coworkers I can trick into thinking my stapler is actually a phone (I already got Greg to staple himself in the temple trying to answer a call, so that's one):

The glasses come in two classic styles - Alto and Rondo - and offer a personal immersive audio experience. Additionally, the glasses come pre-enable with AR capabilities that can be unlocked when the software updates.


To everyone else they're just sunglasses. But you know the secret: miniaturized Bose electronics hidden in the temples. It's a state-of-the-art personal listening experience embedded in a classic design. ...Bose Frames are your portal to Bose AR, the world's first audio-only augmented reality platform, where applications will utilize contextual audio to deliver first-of-a-kind experiences. Every pair of Bose Frames is already Bose AR enabled. And it'll be unlocked via a free software update.

AR capabilities -- that's cool and all, but will a person be able to replace the lenses with those from an existing pair of x-ray specs? Asking for a friend who does as little actual work at work as possible and has grown used to being able to see his boss before he comes around the corner.

Keep going for a video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees they should also make these available in eyepatches.

20th Anniversary The Big Lebowski Set Includes Mini Bowling Bag, Ball, Rug, Sweater

Previous Story

Two Men Engage In A Non-Physical Bird-Flipping Fight

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    "Hey bro, what's that sound coming from your glasses?"
    "Oh it's just my audio-only augmented reality personal immersive audio experience."

  • Jenness

    I actually like the idea but not if people can hear my calls. My friends and I are not that types that can be overheard w/out someone getting disgusted/offended/turned on.

  • Ollie Williams

    Proceed...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Are they made by Luxottica? If so I demand a boycott!

  • Ollie Williams

    I also watch Adam Ruins Everything. high5

  • Talon184

    I love how they try to make it seem like a bigger deal than it really is:

    "personal immersive audio experience"

    i.e., sunglasses with little speakers

  • don satow

    Would be even cooler if they could make prescription sunglasses/glasses.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I don't think the word "cool" applies here.

  • Bling Nye
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and that lucky old sun has nothing to do but roll around heaven all day, listening to the things, making calls, music, phone, real products that exist, speakers, sunglasses, sure why not, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post