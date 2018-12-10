Beautiful Circular Rainbow Filmed From High-Rise

December 10, 2018

This is a video from somebody's office in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil of a circular rainbow right outside their window (previously: this Russian circular rainbow filmed by a crane operator). How about that! If they'd just zoomed in a little further you probably could have seen the pot of gold. Also, what company do you work for where this is your office view? I wouldn't even be able to get any work done, I would just stare out to sea and daydream all day, which may explain why my current office is a supply closet. Not a lot of distractions in here except people coming in for more pens or paper clips, which I do make them fight me for.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the best rainbow is the one left in your hand after eating one of those 41-ounce bags of Skittles.

  • DOUBLE RAINBOW! What does it mean?!

  • Ez

    "Here...let me pan around the entire thing to get a really good view of it IN PORTRAIT MODE. I can get 1/4 of the rainbow in my view screen that way."

  • Jenness

    Right?!? It's almost 2019 people!!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    What's with the title? All rainbows are circular...

  • Doog

    So where's the pot of gold then?

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    california now that its legal, along with many other strains for you to try

  • The_Wretched

    Astute of you to notice. /places Doog in a round room and says, "go sit in the corner."

