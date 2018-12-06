Battle Simulation Of 3,000 T-Rex Versus 20,000 Jedi With Lightsabers
This is a video created in Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator of 3,000 t-rex battling 20,000 Jedi wielding an absolute Skittles rainbow of lightsaber colors. Who wins? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: After almost 24 minutes the t-rex prove victorious, leading at least one blogger to speculate those weren't real Jedi. I mean anybody can wield a lightsaber, but I didn't see any actual Force use at all during the battle. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Those poor cosplayers never stood a chance." Be careful what you sign up for at conventions.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to Jacob R, who excepted way more tow-cabling of t-rex legs.
