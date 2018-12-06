Battle Simulation Of 3,000 T-Rex Versus 20,000 Jedi With Lightsabers

December 6, 2018

t-rex-vs-jedi-battle.jpg


This is a video created in Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator of 3,000 t-rex battling 20,000 Jedi wielding an absolute Skittles rainbow of lightsaber colors. Who wins? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: After almost 24 minutes the t-rex prove victorious, leading at least one blogger to speculate those weren't real Jedi. I mean anybody can wield a lightsaber, but I didn't see any actual Force use at all during the battle. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Those poor cosplayers never stood a chance." Be careful what you sign up for at conventions.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jacob R, who excepted way more tow-cabling of t-rex legs.

Massive, Previously Unseen 'Sarlaac Pit' Cave Discovered In Canada

Previous Story

Good Samaritan Mistakes Clark Griswold Dummy Hanging From Gutter Christmas Decoration For Real Person

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: count me in, dinos, dinosaurs, doing battle, fight! fight! fight!, fighting games, jedi, lightsabers, not using the force, rawr, so that's what that looks like, star wars, t-rex, the force, video, well that was the last of our jedi i guess it's the dark side from here on out well played dinos, you know how i feel about doing battle
Previous Post
Next Post