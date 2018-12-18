Bad Decisions: Dad Tries To Ride Down Slide Into Pool Standing Up

This is a video of a dad trying way too hard to be a hero and attempting to ride a kiddy slide into a pool while standing up. Unfortunately for him, he only stands up very briefly before sitting down very hard. I'm pretty sure I actually heard his spine compress, and he's presumably two inches shorter now. When reached for comment about his incredible feat of sadness, I gave up trying to locate him after calling the fourth physical therapist.

Keep going for the whole video.

