Bad Decisions: Dad Tries To Ride Down Slide Into Pool Standing Up

December 18, 2018

standing-pool-slide-fail.jpg

This is a video of a dad trying way too hard to be a hero and attempting to ride a kiddy slide into a pool while standing up. Unfortunately for him, he only stands up very briefly before sitting down very hard. I'm pretty sure I actually heard his spine compress, and he's presumably two inches shorter now. When reached for comment about his incredible feat of sadness, I gave up trying to locate him after calling the fourth physical therapist.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to no, who is exactly what this man should have been thinking.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Wow, GW what'd'ya do? I got bold and spoiler buttons in my text editor now.... Still no image uploader though:(

  • Ghost Pirates

    Come back when he tries that on a metal slide and instead of a pool he lands on concrete.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Pffft! Amateur... tried to glide down a slide with pride.
    And I thought it'd be the angle of dangle that mangled him.

  • Tigerh8r

    Thank God he wrapped his .. quads? ... ahead of time or no telling how bad this could have turned out!

  • Munihausen

    Hey man, this guy totally deserves to have his health care subsidized by his fellow tax payers, TBI or no-TBI!

  • Forblat

    Yes, he does.

  • Nicole J. Kohlmeier

  • Douchy McDouche

    There are no bad decisions, just stupid people.

