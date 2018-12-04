Back To Basics: How To Use A Can Opener, The Alternative Method

December 4, 2018

This is a video briefly demonstrating how to use a can opener so the lid doesn't fall into your soup. Not to brag about my expertise around the kitchen or anything, but I've known about this alternative can-opening method for years and assumed everyone else did too, I just choose not to open cans this way because why use a can opener to do a ninja sword's job? "That's a pretty tiny bowl of Chef Boyardee you've got for lunch." Yeah the rest on the wall and ceiling in the break room.

  • jc2k

    The conventional way is for safety- cutting it sideways like that results in a sharp, potentially dangerous edge to the can. Plus, many will only open it partially and leave the remainder as a lid. Just sayin'.

  • Darren McCoy

    Fucking colonies!

  • Deksam

    Been doing it that way for many years... Always wondered if I had filmed it, would it have gotten many views, Apparently it's good enough for Geekologie. Now I know.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    "Like we all do it." What? No... I'm 35yo and I've never seen somebody open it that way.
    Wouldn't making the cut vertically make it difficult and messy to remove the lid afterwards?

  • 600k?

    No.

  • Closet Nerd

    I couldn't get it to work

  • Jenness

    I tried it to - but you can also buy a $20 opener at Target that cuts from the side and doesn't give you metal jagged edges called "Safety lid can opener"

  • sizzlepants

    Or... just spend $10 on a modern can opener that holds onto the lid and doesn't leave a sharp edge on the can.

  • Geekologie

    we're not all filthy rich, sizzlepants

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Are you talking trash about my Edlund 270B Two-Speed Tabletop Heavy-Duty Electric Can Opener with Security Lock-Down Bracket? If so, then you can confine your snark, because at $1700, it's a bargain!

  • Douchy McDouche

    Yeah sizzlepants. Do your pants have a fancy built-in grill?

