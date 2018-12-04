Back To Basics: How To Use A Can Opener, The Alternative Method

This is a video briefly demonstrating how to use a can opener so the lid doesn't fall into your soup. Not to brag about my expertise around the kitchen or anything, but I've known about this alternative can-opening method for years and assumed everyone else did too, I just choose not to open cans this way because why use a can opener to do a ninja sword's job? "That's a pretty tiny bowl of Chef Boyardee you've got for lunch." Yeah the rest on the wall and ceiling in the break room.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who hopefully just shaves and didn't get that way from trying to fight a grease fire with water.