Apple 2018 Product Launch Event Gets The Bad Lip Reading Treatment

This is a bad lip reading video starring Apple CEO Tim Cook and engineer Craig Federighi announcing a bunch of new make-believe Apple products. "Some of these products include the Apple Skin Twist, the Lickamaforbus, the Handsome Anthony, Apple Wings, Apple socks, the Apple Hole, the Apple Wish Prince, the Apple DeBonk Debonk (musical can opener)." Honestly, the Skin Twist is not the dumbest product I've ever seen. Actually none of them are. Just let that sink in while I check to see what time the next rocket launch leaving earth's orbit is at.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees there are 100% people out there that would buy these products for top dollar.