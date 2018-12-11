And The Pantone 2019 Color Of The Year Is...

Well, the end of the year is upon us -- and you know what that means. "Time to make a bunch of unrealistic New Year's resolutions." Exactly. Except mine is actually pretty realistic this year (give up and stop caring). Plus the end of the ear brings a bunch of 'Best of 2018' videos and all that jazz. Except Pantone is already looking forward to next year and naming the 2019 Color of The Year 'Living Coral', even though I'm fairly certain that's fake plastic coral in the photo. But who's judging? (Me, all day, every day)

Here's what they have to say about this "life-affirming" shade:

In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression. Representing the fusion of modern life, PANTONE Living Coral is a nurturing color that appears in our natural surroundings and at the same time, displays a lively presence within social media.

Hahahaha, wow -- that was a whole lot of nonsense about a color that I'm fairly certain is just salmon in disguise. I actually have a pair of shorts that are that color that I wear whenever my bros and I get together to drink some cold ones in the summer. "Do you even have any bros?" No, and I don't own any shorts either, these knees are private.

