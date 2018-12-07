An Officially Licensed Star Wars Aurebesh Language Keyboard Keycap Set

December 7, 2018

star-wars-keycaps-1.jpg

This is the officially licensed Star Wars Galactic Empire DSA Keycap Set (no keyboard included). Each PBT dye-sublimated keycap features the Aurebesh language, one of the most used languages in the galaxy. The 157-key set (including '8 unique novelty keycaps to show your loyalty to the Empire') comes in two varieties: pure Aurebesh, or Aurebesh with small english sublegends in upper right corner of each key. Unfortunately for the person looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the Star Wars fan in their life who already has absolutely everything else, they're currently only available for pre-order, and won't ship until March or April. And even more unfortunately for everyone who isn't filthy rich, each set costs a staggering $250. *spit-takes lemonade* $250?! If I had $250 to spend on a set of keycaps I wouldn't have a purpose for a keyboard, I'd just yell to my butler to write all my emails for me. And I certainly wouldn't have to pretending this margarita is just lemonade.

star-wars-keycaps-2.jpg

star-wars-keycaps-3.jpg

star-wars-keycaps-4.jpg

star-wars-keycaps-5.jpg

star-wars-keycaps-6.jpg

