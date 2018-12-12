An Animated GIF Showing Just How Much Countries Near The Poles Appear Enlarged Due To The Mercator Projection
This is an animated gif showing just how much landmasses and countries near earth's poles appear enlarged due to the Mercator projection, the "most commonly used two-dimensional depiction of the globe." Previously: another map with countries shown to actual scale. Man, Russia isn't nearly as big as I thought it was. Now I'm not saying it's clearly time for you and me to invade, but I am saying I doubt my nephews would miss their Power Wheels for one weekend.
Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees there's barely enough ice in Antarctica to cool a pitcher of lemonade.
