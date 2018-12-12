An Animated GIF Showing Just How Much Countries Near The Poles Appear Enlarged Due To The Mercator Projection

December 12, 2018

This is an animated gif showing just how much landmasses and countries near earth's poles appear enlarged due to the Mercator projection, the "most commonly used two-dimensional depiction of the globe." Previously: another map with countries shown to actual scale. Man, Russia isn't nearly as big as I thought it was. Now I'm not saying it's clearly time for you and me to invade, but I am saying I doubt my nephews would miss their Power Wheels for one weekend.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees there's barely enough ice in Antarctica to cool a pitcher of lemonade.

  • Munihausen

    That Mercator was onto something *cough.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    why would the default map system only accurately portray the bits nobody cares about instead of the bits the map makers were from

    i mean most of europe isn't too bad, but still it could have been 100%

    edit- or on 2nd thought they actually did care about those parts because at the time they were drawing the maps there was a lot of money in the new world and reasonably important colonialism in africa

  • dran

    why does alaska get separated from north america?

  • lushkneebumbuild

    tectonic drift

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't know the real answer so I'm just gonna say "globalist crypto-zionist lizard conspiracy". That should be the go-to answer for all dumb design choices on short gifs.

  • Closet Nerd

    I feel like my whole life is a lie....

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Weird, I never realized my pants were map projected, but there's a suspiciously similar phenomenon down there from time to time...

  • Beard

    The colder the country, the greater the shrinkage...

