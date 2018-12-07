An Analysis Of Why There Are So Few Smartphones In Popular Movies

Thanos, your bill is now past due. To make a payment now using the credit card on file, reply 1. For other payment options, reply 2.

This is a video analysis created by The Nerdwriter discussing why there are so few smartphones seen in popular movies. The video is almost eight minutes long, but his basic idea is that "the most popular things -- the biggest movies, TV shows and even digital media, are a reflection of what we want to see," and we don't want to see people with their noses buried in smartphones all the time and if you did you could literally look anywhere else but a movie screen. It's all about escapism. "Did you even watch it?" What part of 'the video is almost eight minutes long' did you not understand? Besides, I know I'm right.

Keep going for the video.