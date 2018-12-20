All It Can't Do Is Fly (Yet): Legless Amphibious Robot Can Move Over All Terrain

December 20, 2018

These are two videos of the legless, amphibious Velox robot developed by Pliant Energy Systems, presumably to repopulate the earth with rudimentary fish-crawling-out-of-water style robots following humanity's inevitable extinction. Obviously, I don't feel too good about it. "What's new?" My sneakers! "Wait -- are those both lefts?" Got a great deal on them. Besides, they'll probably take months of regular wear before I'm an irreversible hunchback. Hopefully the world has ended by then, or doctors have at least found a cure for hunchback.

Keep going for the videos while I tie my own shoe laces together, blame it on Greg, and try to get him fired.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees there is officially nowhere to run and nowhere hide anymore. The jig is up.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm just afraid it'll go all hagfish and try to inhabit our rectums.

  • GeneralDisorder

    My coworker showed me this and I said kill it but he said "I want a surfboard that does that".

    I'm actually in favor of that. Make it ride-able.

  • Jenness

    OK, that would be totally awesome

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS I sexually identify as the amphibious Velox robot developed by Pliant Energy Systems

