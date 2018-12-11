All-Father Christmas Thor And Jingle Bell Rocket Raccoon: Father And Son's Christmas Cosplay

December 11, 2018

christmas-cosplay-1.jpg


These are several shots of CaptCash and his son's Christmas cosplay. In case reading titles is beneath you, they're All-Father Christmas Thor and Jingle Bell Rocket Raccoon. A fantastic job. I've never really participated in any Christmas cosplay before unless being in a live nativity when I was a kid counts, in which case I was probably one of the least wise wisemen of all time for not wearing anything warmer than a tank top and athletic shorts under my robe. Plus, okay, I did eat all the frankincense and myrrh because Joseph told me they'd give me superpowers.

Keep going for a few more shots.

christmas-cosplay-2.jpg

christmas-cosplay-3.jpg

christmas-cosplay-4.jpg

Thanks CaptCash, and if you could put a good word in for me with Santa that would be terrific.

