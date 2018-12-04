Damn, Mother Nature: A Moth With Curled Wings That Looks Identical To A Dead, Dried Leaf

December 4, 2018

dead-leaf-moth-640.jpg

Note: Much larger version of the above collage HERE so you can see the detail.

These are a bunch of shots of Uropyia meticulodina, a species of moth from southeast Asia that looks identical to a dead, dried leaf. Like the X-Men *putting on cool guy shades* it's uncanny. "Take those off." I can't, I have eye lasers like Cyclops. Still, these dead leaf moths -- evolution, am I right? "What about it?" I want twice as many fingers and a tail.

Keep going for a shot of one of the moths in a museum collection for reference.

dead-leaf-moth.jpg

Thanks to Luci, who agrees somebody is clearly trying to win the playing dead contest.

  • Eric Ord

    You know what else is identical to a dead, dried leaf? Meh's brain lol

  • Closet Nerd

    Fill it with herbs, it'll roll itself, then spark it...

  • Bling Nye

    I'm always enthralled with the combination of creativity and sheer laziness pot smoking induces.

  • The_Wretched

    Pretty good idea other than the scales. The anti-predator yucky scales of bad taste and texture.

  • Bling Nye

    Nature giveth, and nature taketh away.

