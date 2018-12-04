Damn, Mother Nature: A Moth With Curled Wings That Looks Identical To A Dead, Dried Leaf
Note: Much larger version of the above collage HERE so you can see the detail.
These are a bunch of shots of Uropyia meticulodina, a species of moth from southeast Asia that looks identical to a dead, dried leaf. Like the X-Men *putting on cool guy shades* it's uncanny. "Take those off." I can't, I have eye lasers like Cyclops. Still, these dead leaf moths -- evolution, am I right? "What about it?" I want twice as many fingers and a tail.
Keep going for a shot of one of the moths in a museum collection for reference.
Thanks to Luci, who agrees somebody is clearly trying to win the playing dead contest.
