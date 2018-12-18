A Compilation Of Every Time Yoda Says 'Hmmm' In The Star Wars Movies

December 18, 2018

yoda-hmm-compilation.jpg

This is a 53-second compilation of every time Yoda says 'hmmm' in the Star Wars movies. Now, not to toot my own horn or anything *leans on car horn* but I didn't think I could do it, but I did -- I watched the whole thing. "Do you want a cookie?" No, I want ALL the cookies. And a brownie and the piece of cake with the most frosting.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees Yoda should try a new catchphrase, something with some pop.

  • Richard H Sanford

    How about a compilation of all the times he said, "Seagulls! Stop it now!"

  Bling Nye
  • tyr2180

    Hmmm.

  • Calm

    Hmmm.

  Nicole J. Kohlmeier

