A Closeup Of The Sun Taken By The Closest Probe We've Sent

December 14, 2018

sun-closeup.jpg

This is a 'closeup' of the sun taken by the Parker Solar Probe, the closest object we've ever sent to the sun (at least until I blast off). I say 'closeup', but the image was still taken at a distance of 16.9-million miles as the probe enters the sun's corona, although that's significantly closer than earth, which is around 93-million miles away. So it's 5.5 times closer. Some more info while I daydream about being aboard the Parker Solar Probe and watching the flesh melt from my bones. "Um, what?" Please, just let me have this:

The image above was taken by the probe's WISPR (Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe) instrument on November 8th and it shows what's known as a coronal streamer. These streamers are made up of solar material within the corona and the tend to occur over regions of increased solar activity. This streamer appeared over the east limb of the sun and includes at least two visible rays. You can also see Jupiter in the background -- the bright spot towards the center.

Fascinating. "Did you even read that?" No, I was busy making myself a snack. "Whatha having?" Cheese and crackers! FUN FACT: I can eat a whole can of spray cheese in one spray without ever slowing down. "I wouldn't call that a fun fact." I wouldn't actually call it a fact either, because I've never finished before puking. "Jesus -- what's wrong with you, GW?" My doctor said everything.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees we should totally have another space race.

Hogwarts House Uniform Wearable Snuggie-Like Throw Blankets

Previous Story

Trust Fall!: Portly Gentleman Crushes Buddy From Chair

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    Damn that's fuckin' cool.

    https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/1...

  • Wooder

    Cool video, my ice cream melted while watching it.
    FYI you owe me an ice cream ;)

  • Bling Nye
  • Muriel A. Haase

    After 5 yrs I quit my previous work and it changed my life.... I started doing a job from home, for this company I found online, several hrs /a day, and I profit now much more than I did on my office job... My check for last month was 9,000 $... Awesome thing about this is that now I have more free time to spend with my family...and the only thing required is simple typing skills and access to internet... I am in a position to enjoy quality time with my family and friends and take care of my babies and also going on family vacation along with them very routinely. Don't let pass this opportunity and make sure to act quick. Check it out, what it is about... find out here

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and that lucky old sun has nothing to do but roll around heaven all day, burn baby burn, doing science and stuff, hot, nasa, neato, outerspace, photo, science, some like it hot and others do not, space, the sun, toasty!, warm
Previous Post
Next Post