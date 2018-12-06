A 7-Foot Upside Down Artificial Christmas Tree

This is the Knocked Upside Down Artificial Christmas Tree from Treetopia. The ~$220 tree stands 7-feet tall with a max diameter of 50-inches at the top, and includes over 500 pre-installed white lights. I just wish I'd read the installation instructions first because apparently it sits on a base and I didn't have to drill all those holes in the ceiling. Hopefully somebody gets a sex swing for Christmas! So are these upside-down trees all the rage this year or what? I have no clue, I don't participate in rages. Ragers, absolutely, just point me to the keg and I'll get this holiday party started.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees the best Christmas trees are the ones that come with free pets like spiders and bugs!