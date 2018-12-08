8-Hour Timelapse Of A Droopy Plant Perking Back Up After Being Watered
This is an 8-hour timelapse created by Austin, Texas based plant neglecter Carl Forrest of a houseplant (maybe a peace lily?) perking back up after drooping heavily due to a human-imposed drought. You'd think with a name like Forrest he wouldn't treat his plants so poorly. "Says Jonny Commode." Whatever, my toilets knew what they were signing up for the moment that realtor watched me flush a whole pack of sausages during the open house.
Keep going for the video.
December 15, 2018
Thanks again to Jody, who agrees maybe somebody should try growing succulents instead -- those suckers thrive on neglect.
