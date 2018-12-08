8-Hour Timelapse Of A Droopy Plant Perking Back Up After Being Watered

December 26, 2018

This is an 8-hour timelapse created by Austin, Texas based plant neglecter Carl Forrest of a houseplant (maybe a peace lily?) perking back up after drooping heavily due to a human-imposed drought. You'd think with a name like Forrest he wouldn't treat his plants so poorly. "Says Jonny Commode." Whatever, my toilets knew what they were signing up for the moment that realtor watched me flush a whole pack of sausages during the open house.

Thanks again to Jody, who agrees maybe somebody should try growing succulents instead -- those suckers thrive on neglect.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I have the same plant in my house. My wife's idea. I hate it with a passion.

  • DC Madman

    I do that after caffeine and sugar.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I do that when the nympho next door sends me a "dtf" txt.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Exactly like me this morning after some ibuprofen and water because of drinking during Christmas. My eight hours hasn't fully elapsed yet, though.

  • Jenness

    It's almost as if it were alive. :P

  • Bling Nye

    Fun fact, it's a function of hydrostatic pressure at the cellular level called 'turgor pressure'...

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wi...

  • Geekologie

    almost

