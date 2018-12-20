20th Century Fox Releases An Official Christmas Trailer For Die Hard

This is 'The Greatest Christmas Story', a new trailer released for Die Hardby 20th Century Fox to add fuel to the fire of the 'Is it or isn't it a Christmas movie' debate. Now whether you believe Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, I think we can all agree it's definitely one of the greatest musical rom-coms of all time. "You haven't seen it, have you?" Are you kidding? It's my favorite rated R, my mom would skin me alive.

Keep going for the trailer.

