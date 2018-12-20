20th Century Fox Releases An Official Christmas Trailer For Die Hard

December 19, 2018

This is 'The Greatest Christmas Story', a new trailer released for Die Hardby 20th Century Fox to add fuel to the fire of the 'Is it or isn't it a Christmas movie' debate. Now whether you believe Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, I think we can all agree it's definitely one of the greatest musical rom-coms of all time. "You haven't seen it, have you?" Are you kidding? It's my favorite rated R, my mom would skin me alive.

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks again to K Diddie (that makes three today -- come accept your golden star sticker and Sizzler gift card), Closet Nerd and Jackie, who agree it's not Christmas movies that matter, but the lifelong memories you make with your friends and family.

The Voice Of Mario Receives Guinness World Record For Most Recorded Voice-Over Performances For A Single Game Character

Previous Story

Yikes: Video Of A Giant Piece Of Cliff Cleaving Off Onto Beach Below

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    I see Fox is taking the Deadpool approach to Die Hard marketing.

  • Oma C. Jones

    It's been 1 yr since I decided to leave my last work and I never felt this good.... I started doing a job online, for this company I discovered on-line, few hours a day, and I make much more than I did on my office job... My paycheck for last month was 9,000 US dollars... Superb thing about this is that now I have more free time for my loved ones...and that the only requirement for the job is basic typing and access to internet... I am able to commit quality time with my family and friends and look after my babies and also going on holiday break together with them very often. Don't skip this chance and try to react quickly. Here’s what I do find out more by clicking here

  • Closet Nerd

    Congrats K Diddie on three posts in one day!!!
    I did that once and only got a donation in my name to the Human Fund

  • K Diddie

    I've never taken GW up on any of my other star gifts in the past. But dammit a Sizzler gift card? I'm all over that!

    Makes me feel good about the work we do here.

  • Mark

    Sorry, but I'm on the other side. The movie takes place during Christmas but is not about Christmas, so its NOT a Christmas movie.

  • Closet Nerd

    Its a Wonderful Life isn't about Christmas either....
    Neither is Home Alone....

  • Bling Nye

    And Gremlins, Trading Places, Edward Scissorhands, Lethal Weapon, Die Hard 2, Home Alone 2...

  • Douchy McDouche

    And Predator, Rambo, The Terminator, A Few Good Men, King Kong, The Godfather...

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Wow, only 31 years late. Kind of like if you ask Meh what's 2+2 lol

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: christmas, christmas movies, come out to the coast we'll get together have a few laughs, debates, ho ho ho, holidays, movies, no i'm right and you're wrong!, tis the season, trailer
Previous Post
Next Post