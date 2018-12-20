20th Anniversary The Big Lebowski Set Includes Mini Bowling Bag, Ball, Rug, Sweater

This is the limited edition 20th Anniversary The Big Lebowski movie set. It includes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and digital download copies of the movie, as well as a mini bowling bag, a bowling ball pencil holder, a room-tying rug polishing cloth, and a little The Dude sweater to keep your discs cozy. It's available on Amazon for a most moderately priced $38. I just ordered one, although I really wish the bag was a little cocktail carrying kit, the ball a cocktail shaker, the rug a coaster, and the sweater a koozie for your drink. But what do I know, I'm just a-- "Boozehound." I prefer cocktail connoisseur. "How many have you had today, anyways?" Since I woke up or since midnight? I'm kidding I don't touch the stuff. Still, my cocktail set idea -- I feel like they really dropped the ball on that one, presumably cracking the ceramic tile floor in The Dude's bathroom in the process. "I get it, because that happens in the movie." Never seen it, heard it's good.

Thanks to Big John, who's convinced there are very few people left who give a shit about the rules.

  • l'enfant sauvage

    I want that sweater

  • Douchy McDouche

    Any real Lebowski fan already owns those items.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I have a hard time understanding the appeal of The Big Lebowski. I've watched it like a dozen times in varying states of sobriety. Mostly I feel like it's best watched a little drunk and lot high.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Obviously you're not a golfer.

  • Bling Nye

    Mark it zero!

    ...It's a league game, Smokey.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Why not a J?

