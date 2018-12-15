15 Minutes Of 2018's Best News Bloopers

December 21, 2018

the-year-in-news-bloopers.jpg

This is a highly enjoyable 15-minute video of some of the best news bloopers from 2018. Man, there were some real gems in there. Of course you may feel that all the news from 2018 was actually one giant, sad, slow-motion blooper, and you would be 100% correct about that.

Keep going for the video and burn a solid 15 minutes on the clock.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees the best news of 2018 is that it's finally coming to an end.

Forklift Operator Demonstrates His Incredible Skill And Accuracy

Previous Story

What Is Wrong With You?: Woman Shatters Beer Glass Trying To Flip It On Table

Next Story
  • Matt

    Why you got hair growing out your nose?

  • GeneralDisorder

    4:28 "There's some sort of creature below me"

    Sounds like a fun afternoon.

  • Munihausen

    Gotta start watching Salt Lake City TV.

  • I think the main takeaway is that I gotta start watching univision. 10:25, Yeesh.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    dios mio!

  • Gilbert

    Some of those were just painful to watch...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accidents, bloopers, heck yeah you know how i feel about getting all fat and sassy!, it happens, local news, news, oh man, that wasn't supposed to happen, there was some real gold in there for sure, video, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post