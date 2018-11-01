WTF Is Wrong With You?: Man Samples Soup Straight From Ladle At Grocery Store Soup Bar

November 1, 2018

Because humans are by nature disgusting monsters, this is a short video from a grocery store's soup bar of a man sampling some of the product straight from the serving ladle, presumably after swinging by the dairy section for some quick whip-its. How the hell are you old enough to have gray hair and think that this is acceptable behavior? What an animal. No word how many grapes he also ate, but I'm assuming all of them, plus a couple plums. Whatever you do, just please don't show me the footage of what this sociopath does at the olive bar.

Keep going for the video while I Sharpie 'FREE, TAKE ME' on the bowl of grocery store soup bar soup I have in the break room fridge.

Thanks to Alan C, who claims he saw this guy open one of the rotisserie chickens near the checkout and start gnawing on a bone. I believe it.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This is how you start WW3 with millenials. Thug life.

  • Jenness

    Maybe he's homeless and/or has a type of dementia - the way he was dressed and holding that bag reminds me of many of the homeless older people I see.

    I don't think he's just a selfish jerk. Usually people who are just straight up self-centered assholes assume everyone else is as selfish as they are which is why they have no conscience - however - they also are the type to be disgusted to share a ladle with any stranger's lips so I just doubt this is a case of being a douchebag.

  • Bling Nye

    Why does this remind me of the gif of the chimp that picks its butt then sniffs its fingers and falls off the branch in surprise at the smell?

  • Douchy McDouche

    I don't see this guy falling off a branch in surprise.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    at least the chimp had some self recognition in the end. we are devolving.

  • Ollie Williams

    I hope the person filming told an employee. Or better yet, grow a pair and tell the guy he's disgusting and just contaminated that entire batch, which will now need to be thrown away.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't know off-hand what the ppt is for human saliva but I'm sure it's still within the acceptable limits.

    Edit: ppt as in parts-per-thousand

