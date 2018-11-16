World's First Electric Motorcycle That Was Entirely 3-D Printed Except For Electrical Components (Including Rims And Tires)



Following the successful creation of the world's first 3-D printed airless bicycle tires using their new PRO FLEX TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) based flexible filament, industrial 3-D printer manufacturer BigRep decided to print an entire electronic motorcycle, the NERA E-Bike. This is that bike. The one in the corner by the copier? That's my bike. "Sick streamers and spokey dokes." I keep it oldschool.

All Nerabike parts including tires, rims, frame, fork and even the seat were 3D printed on the BigRep ONE.

"The NERA combines several innovations developed by NOWLAB, such as the airless tire, functional integration and embedded sensor technology" explained [NOWLAB Managing Director Daniel] Büning. "This bike and our other prototypes push the limits of engineering creativity and promise to reshape additive manufacturing technology as we know it."

*shrug* I'd ride it. And probably right into the back of a U-Haul pretending I was Knight Rider or the car from Spy Hunter. "Dare to dream, GW." Oh I do. Will I get an oil slick upgrade?! Hopefully. Will I break somebody's bedroom set instead? Probably.

Keep going for a video of the bike in action.

Thanks to Sandro, who agrees 3-D printing and electricity are the future.