World's First Electric Motorcycle That Was Entirely 3-D Printed Except For Electrical Components (Including Rims And Tires)

November 16, 2018

3d-printed-electric-motorcycle.jpg


Following the successful creation of the world's first 3-D printed airless bicycle tires using their new PRO FLEX TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) based flexible filament, industrial 3-D printer manufacturer BigRep decided to print an entire electronic motorcycle, the NERA E-Bike. This is that bike. The one in the corner by the copier? That's my bike. "Sick streamers and spokey dokes." I keep it oldschool.

All Nerabike parts including tires, rims, frame, fork and even the seat were 3D printed on the BigRep ONE.


"The NERA combines several innovations developed by NOWLAB, such as the airless tire, functional integration and embedded sensor technology" explained [NOWLAB Managing Director Daniel] Büning. "This bike and our other prototypes push the limits of engineering creativity and promise to reshape additive manufacturing technology as we know it."

*shrug* I'd ride it. And probably right into the back of a U-Haul pretending I was Knight Rider or the car from Spy Hunter. "Dare to dream, GW." Oh I do. Will I get an oil slick upgrade?! Hopefully. Will I break somebody's bedroom set instead? Probably.

Keep going for a video of the bike in action.

Thanks to Sandro, who agrees 3-D printing and electricity are the future.

Home Built Back To The Future II Time Traveling DeLorean Hovercraft For Sale

Previous Story

Oh Wow: Guy Performs 29 Gainers In A Row

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Also world's crappiest looking electric motorcycle.

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Looks pretty squirrelly.

  • Ry Keener

    Bonus points for the use of 'squirrelly'!

  • GeneralDisorder

    As cool as 3d printing is for rapid prototyping it's patently stupid to use it for mass production. I bet it takes like 10,000 hours of printer time to make this. You could set up some injection molding machines in less time than it takes to print one bike. Then you can pump out like ten bikes a minute when you're all set.

    And with injection molding you can do stuff that 3d printing doesn't do well or in some cases doesn't do at all. Like glass-fiber reinforcing for example. Or carbon fiber reinforcing. Or that thing Lamborghini is doing called carbon composite (which to my understanding is basically recycling broken carbon fiber but I could be wrong).

  • The_Wretched

    Points for look but yeah, entirely unsafe.

  • digidude

    For safety's sake, we need to ban these things and have the blueprints purged from the internet. Won't SOMEbody think of the children?

  • KiritoInDungeon

    I wish people could be printed with the help of 3D printer lol!!

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™
  • Wooder

    OK is it me of does this bike wiggle in the video OR the cameraman has bad balance...better name is "Pro Flex Wiggle TPU" for Seniors.
    It just needs training wheels.

  • Mark

    It was definitely wobbling. Keep in mind that the tires were 3d printed plastic so they were probably a little skittish with traction and he kept compensating for that by shifting his weight.

    The last scene as it was driving away looked like a poor animation though...kinda cartoony.

  • jodyberry

    Also the last shot was definitely sped up.
    EDIT: Looking at it again I think all the shots were sped up. You can see people walking fast in the background of a few shots!

  • Ollie Williams

    Yeah, that's either a highly inexperienced rider, or that bike has some serious balance issues.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: 3d printing, admittedly i do like the look of it, building things, electric, manufacturing, neato, plastic, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, the future, the future nears, transportation, video, vroom vroom
Previous Post
Next Post