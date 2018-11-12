Woodpecker Does Best Machine Gun Impression On Steel Roof

Note: Volume, cat woodpecker on a hot tin cold steel roof.

This is a video from Kharkov, Ukraine of a woodpecker who demands to be heard. In this case, in the form of banging its head against the top flashing of a corrugated steel roof (I've done the same thing before and it definitely gets attention). Some more info:

"One day, people got scared by the sound of a machine gun. It actually turned out that it was a woodpecker who likes to peck at one of the houses with an iron roof in the morning."

Well, that's certainly one way to wake up in the morning. Who needs breakfast in bed brought by your scantily clad lover when you have a machine gun woodpecker on your roof? "Not I!" says the person who wasn't paying attention and only pretends like they were when they realize a question was asked.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Kaz, who agrees somebody needs to buy that bird a drum set -- and preferably far, far way from my house.