Whatcha Doin', Little Guy?: Video Of A Bee Playing With A Dust Ball

This is a short video of a little bee that appears to be playing with a dust ball. But what is it really doing? Are there any apiologists in here that could shed some light on the video? Is it exercising? MATING? Is it practicing its honey-making technique? I'm kidding, it's obviously just dying since that's all bees seem to do now anyways.

Keep going for the video of this little guy hopefully not actually *putting on cool guy shades* biting the dust. "Take those off." I can't, I superglued them.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees we should make Winnie-The-Pooh the spokesperson for bee conservation so people start giving a dang.