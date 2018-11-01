Whatcha Doin', Little Guy?: Video Of A Bee Playing With A Dust Ball

November 1, 2018

This is a short video of a little bee that appears to be playing with a dust ball. But what is it really doing? Are there any apiologists in here that could shed some light on the video? Is it exercising? MATING? Is it practicing its honey-making technique? I'm kidding, it's obviously just dying since that's all bees seem to do now anyways.

Keep going for the video of this little guy hopefully not actually *putting on cool guy shades* biting the dust. "Take those off." I can't, I superglued them.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees we should make Winnie-The-Pooh the spokesperson for bee conservation so people start giving a dang.

Video Of The Tallest Skyscraper In San Francisco Turned Into The Eye Of Sauron For Halloween Night

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Bling Nye

    Bees can end up on their back and get stuck that way when they're too weak to right themselves. So this bee was likely dying when the person found it; I'm willing to bet the person put the lint ball in the bee's grasp and filmed it "playing" as it died slowly.... biting the dust, yes (you can see its tongue briefly come out).

  • GeneralDisorder

    Steve walks warily down the street
    With the brim pulled way down low
    Ain't no sound but the sound of his feet,
    Machine guns ready to go

  • Bling Nye

    Are you ready, hey, are you ready for this?
    Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?
    Out of the doorway the bullets rip
    To the sound of the beat

  • Chino Pisces

    DUN DUN DUN...

  • Andyman7714

    ANOTHER PLAYS WITH THE DUST BALL! DUN DUN DUN!

    ...no wait

  • Jenness

    LOL - I love this thread - from Bling's buzzkill realism to the completely whimsical in five posts

  • Eric Ord

    A bee DIED, Jenness. Show some respect.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, bee have you been drinking the mead again?, bees, fun time, having a great time, insects, interesting, no but seriously what's going on here?, playing with things, recess, so that's what that looks like, the bees are dying and it's all our fault
Previous Post