What The Heck Was That?: Video Of Creepy Talking Cat

November 19, 2018

cat-talking.jpg

This is a video of Twitter user llritotomohiro's cat Chibi Maru performing what I can only assume is some sort of satanic incantation. 'He seems to say, "Ololiloliloliloliloliiiloli," reports SoraNews24.' Several other cat owners commented on the video stating that their cats often make similar noises just before puking, although llritotomohiro assured them this was not the case with Chibi Maru, he just did this for a minute then resumed his normal activities, presumably with twelve lives now. No word what he traded to the devil for three extra lives, but I'm guessing llritotomohiro's soul. Man, trading things that aren't even yours to begin with -- now that's one smart cat.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who's smart enough to know cat owners' souls actually ARE owned by their cats.

Sure, Why Not?: A Deadpool Head Knife Block

Previous Story

Woman Tries To Cannonball Through Frozen Lake, Fails

Next Story
  • Elak Swindell

    He is freaked out about something behind the camera since the ears a flattened, raised hair and curled tail.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That cat looks like has a lego megaphone on its face.

  • Chaz Gomez

    I've had two cats that did the same thing... Not kidding... EVERY TIME they would throw up a hairball..

  • Tommitomsen

    It's clearly the Walmart yodeling kid - no doubt.

  • Deksam

    Now that fugging cat, sounds like grandma.

  • That's probably how we sound to them when we go all "meoow"

  • Boaz van Veen

    Is this like in the new pikachu movie?

  • Forblat

    It's no Long Johnson

  • Seth Brown

    YES. Thank you!

  • abcdefgjklmnopqruvwxyz

    https://twitter.com/llritot...

    Someone drew a black wiener on that poor cat's face.

  • Doog

    Imagine waking up to this in the middle of the night...

    Especially if the cat has never made that noise before.

  • Ryan D.

    I was thinking that too. Bowl’s half empty and this lil weirdo is standing on my chest, doing THAT right in my face? Lord! I’d need new sheets (no matter how many times he did it)

  • Douchy McDouche

    Just trying to summon Satan. Don't act like your cat never does it.

  • Draco Basileus

    All hail Meowzelbub!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Damn, a good thing the video eventually ended, otherwise more cats would continue to appear in the surroundings.

  • Andyman7714

    That did sound like a cat summoning incantation.

  • The_Wretched

    BLR did it bettter.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: casting spells or something, cats, communication, freaky deaky, here kitty kitty -- wait nevermind go kitty kitty!, incantation, making deals with the devil, meow?, pets, so that's what that sounds like, talking, what did you just call me?!, wtf was that?
Previous Post
Next Post