What The?: Fat Cat Manages To Squeeze Under Door

November 2, 2018

This is a short, older video of a cat that manages to squeeze through the crack under a door. Granted it's not the smallest crack under a door I've ever seen, but that's also not the smallest cat. How did it do that? Is it all fat and no bones? I can barely crawl under a stall door in the bathroom, and this cat is crawling under regular doors! "Wait -- why are you crawling under stall doors in the bathroom?" Because I keep the furthest stall here at work locked from the inside. "And?" And since I'm the only one willing to crawl on the bathroom floor to get there, I'm the only one who can use it. *tapping head* I'm a thinker. "There's toilet paper stuck to your hand." Toilet paper, or future tissue?

Keep going for the whole video, but all you're missing from the gif is 10 seconds of the cat psyching itself up to go for it.

Thanks to Andrea, who agrees this cat serves as an important reminder that anything is possible if you try hard and believe in yourself.

  • Rinny

    proof cats are liquids

  • GeneralDisorder

    They're non-newtonian liquids. If you drop them they turn solid before landing.

  • Tigerh8r

    That's the kind of doors they put in mobile homes, so It's a "Trailer Park Cat", so ... not surprised.

  • Here's a story: My kitten once broke her leg, and the vet had to put her in a split. For those who don't know, when a cat breaks a limb, it is recommended to place the animal in a cage, in order to keep them from moving too much, to facilitate the healing. My kitten was also fitted with a cone collar, to keep her from gnawing on her splint. It was recommended that I remove the collar, when would come the time to feed her. Here's the thing, if I removed the collar, so she could feed, she would keep staring at me and not feed at all. Therefore, I decided to leave the room so my kitten wouldn't be distracted and feed. This worked for a couple of days. One evening, after removing the kitten's collar, I went into my room. Then, I saw my cat entering my room... without her splint! I go check the cage, and I see that the splint was stuck between the bars. Somehow, my kitten managed to squeeze through the bars that were spaced by at least two inches, and dislodge from her splint, in the process. At this point, I was pissed and impressed at the same time. Good news is: It happened on a Thursday evening, so the vet clinic was still open. Not so good news: I had to pay to get the splint replaced. At least, they only charged me half the price. Bad news: From now on, my kitten would keep her cone of shame at all time. It was up to her to manage to eat and drink with that thing on. Eventually, my cat made a speedy recovery and the splint only needed to stay on four weeks, instead of the planned six weeks. Morale of the story: Don't judge a cat by their size, they can get clever AF.

    TL;DR: My kitten once had a splint, managed to squeeze through the bar of a cage, dislodging the splint in the process. I was both pissed and impressed.

  • Bling Nye

    Fun fact, the skull is the only limiting factor to the size of the opening they (and other animals like mice, rats, bats, etc.) can fit through; if their skull fits through the opening, they can get through it since everything else is squish.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Fun fact: If this cat puts on some weight he's going to pull a Winnie the Pooh.

  • Ollie Williams

    Whoever installed that door needs to hire someone next time.

  • Bling Nye

    Don't act like you've never had plush shag carpeting you could lose small animals in.

  • Ollie Williams

    I actually just replaced all the doors in my house because they were cut for carpet and I converted them back to hardwood.

  • Bling Nye

    Funny how trends change, but I never understood why you would want carpet given the alternative... we put cork floors in our house, and they're wonderfully warm. Throw down some rugs as needed, and it's miles better than carpet.

  • Ollie Williams

    In this case, the previous owners of the house were pretty old, so I'm positive they had carpet installed for ease of walking around. Unfortunately, they covered the red oak hardwood with shitty carpet, and the carpet people gouged the shit out of the hardwood floors from the carpet kicker. It was many thousands of dollars to fix and refinish. The joys of home ownership.

  • Bling Nye

    That sucks about the damage; at least you had some decent hardwood to use. We pulled carpet out of our place and I hoped to find hardwood to refinish, but alas.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Happy TGIF, Geekologie!!!=) this cat is a big sweetheart...

