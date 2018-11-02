What The?: Fat Cat Manages To Squeeze Under Door

This is a short, older video of a cat that manages to squeeze through the crack under a door. Granted it's not the smallest crack under a door I've ever seen, but that's also not the smallest cat. How did it do that? Is it all fat and no bones? I can barely crawl under a stall door in the bathroom, and this cat is crawling under regular doors! "Wait -- why are you crawling under stall doors in the bathroom?" Because I keep the furthest stall here at work locked from the inside. "And?" And since I'm the only one willing to crawl on the bathroom floor to get there, I'm the only one who can use it. *tapping head* I'm a thinker. "There's toilet paper stuck to your hand." Toilet paper, or future tissue?

Keep going for the whole video, but all you're missing from the gif is 10 seconds of the cat psyching itself up to go for it.

Thanks to Andrea, who agrees this cat serves as an important reminder that anything is possible if you try hard and believe in yourself.