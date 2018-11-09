What Could Go Wrong?: Just Two Idiot Kids Boxing In The Living Room

November 9, 2018

This is a video of two Australian teens exchanging blows in the living room. In the winner's own words while I put on my giant Hulk fists, stand on my desk, and ask who's trying to get smashed on their lunch break:

"My friend and I like to have a few boxing rounds and record them to later review the footage to see how we went. On this occasion, I hit my friend with a bit too much power and at the wrong time. It just happened to send him headfirst through the window, which was followed by a quick trip to the hospital for roughly 10 stitches in his forehead."

I thought the best part of the video is the very end when the kid calls for his dad. Like, his dad is so close by he has to know this is happening, and just lets these two kids duke it out anyways. I can only assume this is also the house to party at on weekends.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Tank, who agrees if you're not supposed to talk about Fight Club, you're definitely not supposed to post videos of it on Youtube.

  • Jenness

    I don't what is worse when you're young and just do dumb things, the pain of the cut or that horrible sinking feeling in your stomach when you realize you're "in trouble" combined with being legitimately scared because something bad happened (and you might be really hurt) when you were just trying to play.

    I feel sorry for both those kids. We had boxing gloves in my house and I was little but my brothers put those on all the time in the house too. I would put on my roller skates and skate on the floor. Kids need to play - rather see two kids like this being rather nice about it than the cursing, foul little pot bellies screaming at their TV's acting like entitled snots.

  • FearlessFarris

    Yeah, this looks like pretty good, clean fun. They seem like nice kids, as well. Too bad it ended in injury.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    That living room is small but swank, don't believe they don't have a back yard or courtyard they could be rastilin' in.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    pfft, don't be fooled by that cheap-ass wainscoting

  • Twumpybum

    The exact same thing happened to my bum hole last night after a power poop/turbo turd!

  • Corky McButterpants

    \o/ Yay 2nd! \o/
    All Firsts! are desperate attention whores perpetuating a sad 20 year old meme...

  • Megatron Jenkins

    (picks up small, slimy chode-encrusted hammer)

    Hey, you dropped your cynicism, put that thing in a pocket.

  • Irina Abramovich

    1st! Happy TGIF, Geekologie!

