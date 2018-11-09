What Could Go Wrong?: Just Two Idiot Kids Boxing In The Living Room

This is a video of two Australian teens exchanging blows in the living room. In the winner's own words while I put on my giant Hulk fists, stand on my desk, and ask who's trying to get smashed on their lunch break:

"My friend and I like to have a few boxing rounds and record them to later review the footage to see how we went. On this occasion, I hit my friend with a bit too much power and at the wrong time. It just happened to send him headfirst through the window, which was followed by a quick trip to the hospital for roughly 10 stitches in his forehead."

I thought the best part of the video is the very end when the kid calls for his dad. Like, his dad is so close by he has to know this is happening, and just lets these two kids duke it out anyways. I can only assume this is also the house to party at on weekends.

