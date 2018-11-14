Slicing Through Rainbow Jell-O With A Tennis Racket In Ultra Slow-Motion

Improving on their 2,500 frames/second Jell-O racqueting video from a few years ago, this is a new segment from the Slow Mo Guys of them slicing through blobs of rainbow colored Jell-O with a tennis racquet, filmed at 12,000 frames/second. That is almost five times slower motion. The maths: I did them on the back of the label I just peeled off my beer. Besides being about six minutes too long, I thought the video was pretty cool to watch, although, just like the time I caught a glimpse of my best friend's penis, it's really only something I need to see once.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Carmen, who knows what I like, and I like seeing things get whacked in ultra slow motion.