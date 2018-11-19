We Are NASA: An Inspirational Message About Space Exploration From NASA

November 19, 2018

This is a video of Mike Rowe narrating an inspirational message from NASA. Some more info while I write NASA and inform them they can rocket me anywhere at any time with nothing more than two hours notice and a handful of sedatives:

NASA offers up a truly inspiring video that both looks back on its many achievements, and looks forward to pioneering with many new missions.

It's depressing people don't give a dang about space anymore, especially considering it's one of the few things I actually do care about. We haven't even been back to the moon in forever. You think it misses us? "It doesn't have feelings." What makes you say that? "It's just a stupid rock." *covering pet rock's ears* What kind of monster are you?!

Keep going for the video while I plan how I can catapult myself into lunar orbit.

Thanks to Martin, who agrees space, just like personal jetpacks, is the future.

  • Bling Nye

    Science, bitches.

  • It might be inspirational - I don't know.
    Can't hear it properly over the loud, annoying music.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    It wasn't really.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    All that from scraps-under-the-boot budget.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    By 'all that' I assume you mean the video? Yeah, pretty impressive production values, but I bet it blew their budget for the year.

  • The_Wretched

    Pity he's a right wing tool and this video covers for cuts to NASA. Worse, sounds like Newt's moonbase-warmonger will happen and Trump will get his "Spaceforce" pigs-in-space. Throw in a wall to keep out "illegals" and it'll be a perfect trifecta. Dramatic drum beats, indeed.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Who's 'he' in this rant? Mike Row?

  • The_Wretched

    yes

  • Tigerh8r

    The pendulum is swinging back from left wing tools who wanted NASA to engage in their completely non-space related agenda.

    Maybe one day the pendulum could stop in the middle for a little while NASA could do some actual space exloration?

  • The_Wretched

    What left wing tools? Like satellites pointed at earth that make up part of the conclusive data set that global climate change is a problem?

  • Tigerh8r

    Oh I see. You only have a problem with NASA doing things other than space exploration when it doesn’t fit your agenda. Got it.

  • The_Wretched

    Um, insane moon bases with a moronic space arms war complete with right wing propanga hacks isn't the NASA of the 60s and 70s that sought to expand our knowledge while returning a huge amount of tech research to the public. Carl Sagan >> Dr. Evil.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    To be fair, NASA of the 60s and 70s was very much driven by the cold war. Many of the breakthroughs in rocketry and avionics developed for space just ended up going into ICBMs (or was it the other way around? Think about it....). Having a real military application for a long term moon habitat is probably the best way to get such a project funded, so your arguments seem at cross purposes of each other.

  • The_Wretched

    Warbase:moon is not what the city on the shining hill does. Wrong flag.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    How cute. ... You do realize your shining city is just warbase:hill right? You might want to crack a history book to the late 1400s.

  • Tigerh8r

    That's not the point. I have a problem with NASA doing things that aren't related to space exploration, like what you have mentioned AND when Obama directed them to "Reach out to the Muslim World."

    You only seem to have a problem with part of it.

    It's kewl, we're all different, but there are definitely extremist tools on both sides of the aisle. I just wish more people could recognize it.

  • The_Wretched

    " when Obama directed them to "Reach out to the Muslim World."

    Weird whatabouterism.

  • Tigerh8r

    Oh, "whataboutism."

    That's code for, "Im an extremist but can't admit it."

    Everything makes sense now. Relax, meditate, and join us in the middle. Being an extremist can ruin your whole day! (Also - we get to make fun of Republicans and Democrats, AND whatever Trump is.)

  • The_Wretched

    Your framing is utter crap. Supporting Trump is extreme. Not putting war bases in space is normal.

  • Tigerh8r

    Criticism noted. I'll work on it.

    Maybe one day you will recognize your own hypocriscy and we can both become better people.

    Until then good luck and I wish you the best. Maybe one day I'll even invite you to have dinner on my Death Star.

