Visions Of The Future: Robotic Hotel Rooms On Wheels That Can Shuttle You Around As You Sleep Or Shower, Deliver Room Service Via Drone

November 26, 2018

These are Aprilli Design Studio's conceptual 'Autonomous Travel Suites.' They're electric-powered autonomous vehicles with the equivalent of a very small hotel room inside that can drive a person to their destination while they sleep, shower or work, and have room service delivered through the sunroof via drone. "So it's a tiny autonomous RV." Well when you put it that way...

The vehicle's designers note that travellers would simply specify the route they wanted to take via an app.


They could program stops along the way, or just journey straight through to their final destination.

So that travellers wouldn't miss out on the usual perks of staying in a hotel, Aprilli says it plans to install dozens of hotel facilities across road networks.

These stop-off points would house 'public amenities such as food and beverage, meeting room, spa, pool, and gym along with housekeeping, maintenance, and charging services for the travel suites'.

But does it have privacy windows for joining the *tape measuring height from road to top of bed* three and a half feet high club? Asking for a friend who's never had sex in a moving vehicle before. "Is that friend you, GW?" What? No -- my girlfriend and I were on the back of the bus in Speed and thought we were goners. "Oh wow." We did it twice.

Keep going for several more shots and a video.

hotel-room-on-wheels-2.jpg

hotel-room-on-wheels-3.jpg

hotel-room-on-wheels-4.jpg

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees that, while the future is clearly on its way, it isn't moving nearly fast enough to get here before the end of the world (March at the latest).

That Brought Me Great Joy: Man Bites It Trying To Grind Rail On Lime Electric Scooter

Previous Story

Chest-Mounted Robotic Arms Designed For Feeding That Are Supposed To Make Eating 'A More Socially Engaging Experience'

Next Story
  • Roast_Guider

    Maybe tint those windows. For pounding off.

  • Bling Nye

    Depends on what you're into. Tint optional.

  • Pinguinus Scipio Africanus

    Or I can just get the plane ticket, cut off however many days in transit to specified destination and use the actual lice-infested hotel there.

  • Great - I'll be able to get motion sickness in bed!

  • Bling Nye

    You should try to sex harder.

  • Chaz Gomez

    I can do this with my RV right now... in fact everyone I know that owns a Travel Coach can do this now and even better... The Future!!!

  • The_Wretched

    This future is the RV drives you.

  • Chaz Gomez

    In Russia, KGB drives you to gulag...

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    In Soviet Russia...RV drives you! ~ Yakov Smirnoff

  • Closet Nerd

    25 years ago the idea of EZpass seemed ridiculous....
    https://geekologie.com/2009...

  • 😆😄

    iPass if you live in the Midwest ;)

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Step 1 - Listen to your kid as they are drawing their idea of a moving hotel room.
    Step 2 - Steal the kid's drawing and make a 3D model of it.
    Step 3 - Animate the whole darned thing and do not bother with physics, safety, privacy and feasibility.
    Step 4 - ???
    Step 5 - Profit!

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Step 4 - *Sell to suckers (one is born every minute)

  • Ethel J. Rodriquez

    Do you really remember the motor car you always wanted to spend money on together with the house you admired the most ? All of us have somethings in our everyday living which we need to accomplish . We put the effort in in direction of it. Even so usually we miss a chance, but certainly not any longer . This amazing on line job opportunity designed in a manner that it helps you get paid definitely great income . Function daily and give your work small amount of hrs and produce nearly $33000 weekly . It delivers possibility to operate in your very own home space with flexible times . You could be your very own boss . It is actually a life changer on the internet job that will help you to earn exactly what you desire in life . So now go and also look at , remarkable things waiting for you >>> https://reaslice.tumblr.com

  • Deksam

    Cool, but I think way too many real life variables will get in the way of this becoming a reality.
    Like why we don't have a common flying car yet or ever.

  • 😆😄

    Larry Page's private company is already waist deep in bringing one to market.

  • Professional pilots typically make a lot more than professional drivers. Flying is a lot harder than driving. Generating enough thrust to fly even a single person and their stuff makes a lot of noise too. Real life variables getting in the way again.

  • Mr. Roboto

    I DIDN'T ASK FOR THIS, FUTURE!

  • The_Wretched

    Let's replace all of the houses with rail roads and automated living pods like this one. People can be shipped to where they are needed cheaply and easily. Also, very low crime when you're forced into your pod daily. Excess population will be a snap to solve. Just have an off ramp into the ocean!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: autonomous, but how am i supposed to answer the knock by room service in my bath robe?, concepts, conceptual, hotel, interesting, maybe one day, sure why not, that sounds expensive, the future, the future nears, traveling, whatever works, work
Previous Post
Next Post